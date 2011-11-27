(Adds quote, details)
BAGHDAD Nov 27 Iraq's crude production has reached 2.95
million barrels per day and is expected to hit 3 million by the end of the year,
Oil Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi said on Sunday.
Exports have averaged 2.185 million bpd so far in November, said Falah
Alamri, head of Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation.
"Iraq oil production now is 2.95 mln barrels per day despite the lower
levels of exports from the northern Kurdish region (and is) expected to reach 3
million before the end of the year," Luaibi told reporters at a signing ceremony
for a $17 billion gas deal with Royal Dutch Shell and Mitsubishi
.
Kurdish exports faltered in late September after reaching 160,000 bpd in
August. Kurdish officials blamed technical problems on the Kirkuk pipeline that
carries crude produced in Iraq's northern fields to the Turkish Mediterranean
port of Ceyhan.
Iraq's exports averaged 2.088 million bpd in October versus 2.101 million in
September.
OPEC producer Iraq's official goal is to ramp up production capacity to 12
million bpd by 2017 as it rebuilds after years of war and economic sanctions.
But most analysts see output capacity of 8 million bpd as a more realistic
target for Iraq.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Jim Loney; Editing by David Holmes)