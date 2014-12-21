ABU DHABI Dec 21 Iraq Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi said on Sunday Iraq's total oil production would reach four million barrels per day (bpd) after Baghdad reached an agreement on exports with Kurdish regional authorities.

Mahdi made the remarks in a speech at a conference in Abu Dhabi. Iraq's government reached a temporary agreement with Kurdish regional authorities on Dec. 2 to end a dispute over oil exports and budget payments to the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Writing by William Maclean)