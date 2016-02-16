(Adds January production figures, context)
BAGHDAD Feb 16 Iraq is ready to commit to
freezing its oil production at January levels if a deal is
reached among OPEC and non-OPEC countries, an Iraqi oil ministry
source said on Tuesday.
"Iraq is with any decision that contributes to propping up
oil prices," the source said.
Top oil exporters Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to
freeze output levels but said the deal was contingent on other
producers joining in - a major sticking point with Iran absent
from the talks and determined to raise production.
The Saudi, Russian, Qatari and Venezuelan oil ministers
announced the proposal after a previously undisclosed meeting in
Doha. It could become the first joint OPEC and non-OPEC deal in
15 years, aimed at tackling a growing oversupply of crude and
helping prices recover from their lowest in over a decade.
Iraq's oil ministry said on Tuesday production hit a record
high in January, with crude output from all the country's
fields, including those controlled by the Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG), averaging 4.775 million barrels per day (bpd).
It said earlier in the month that production from southern
fields, excluding KRG-controlled fields, had dropped to 3.9
million bpd in January from 4.13 million bpd the previous month,
itself a record high for the southern fields alone.
The KRG does not disclose production figures for fields in
the autonomous northern region and the disputed Kirkuk field,
which is operated by Iraq's state-run North Oil Co but has been
under Kurdish control since June 2014. It has said exports via
pipeline to Turkey rose to an average of 601,811 bpd in January.
Exports via the pipeline increased steadily last year as the
Kurds cut allocations to Iraq's state oil marketing firm SOMO
from June, ramping up their own independent crude sales in an
effort to tackle an acute economic crisis.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Monday suggested a
deal on sharing oil and revenues between Baghdad and Erbil could
be revived if the KRG stopped selling oil independently.
