By Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Dec 28 Iraq, OPEC's second-largest
producer, has approached PetroChina and ExxonMobil
about investing in a multi-billion-dollar project to
boost output from its smaller southern oilfields, a senior Iraqi
oil official said.
State-run South Oil Co. (SOC) is seeking investment from
either or both of the companies to build infrastructure needed
to raise output at fields it operates, SOC Deputy Chairman Basim
Abdul Kareem told Reuters.
A sharp fall in crude oil prices since mid-2014 has hurt
Baghdad's ability to fund oilfield development and foreign
investments are needed, he said.
The enhanced recovery project targets the Luhais, Nassiriya,
Tuba, Nahr Bin Umar and Artawi oilfields, he said.
They are producing about 240,000 barrels per day (bpd)
currently and SOC's initial plan calls for raising that to about
350,000 bpd in 2016.
The "Integrated South Project" consists of building oil
pipelines, storage facilities and a seawater supply project to
inject water from the Gulf to maintain pressure and enhance oil
recovery, he said.
The seawater project will also be used to overcome declining
production rates at larger fields such as West Qurna, Majnoon,
Zubair and Rumaila, operated by oil majors such as BP,
Royal Dutch Shell, Eni and Lukoil.
"Due to the current financial crisis caused by the falling
oil prices, we established the 'Integrated South Project' to
attract financiers and investors to help us increase our
production and complete these vital energy projects," Abdul
Kareem said.
"We are still discussing technical aspects of the project
which will be followed by studying financial and contractual
issues."
The contract model will be discussed with the companies and
the oil ministry in Baghdad after the technical talks, he said.
"Definitely, it will not be a service contract" where the
companies would get a fixed dollar fee per barrel, he said.
"We prefer a contract that could be profitable for all
parties even under low oil prices," he added, declining to say
whether production-sharing contracts would be considered.
Companies favour production-sharing deals where they recoup
their investment with oil produced, as this model allows them to
book their share in the oilfield on their balance sheets,
increasing their assets.
"We are seeking both companies or either one to accept the
project," said Abdul Kareem, declining to say how advanced the
talks were.
Petrochina has shown more interest than Exxon in the
project, another SOC official said, declining to be identified.
The two companies were approached because they are
developing the West Qurna phase 1 oilfield that needs water
injection to halt a decline in production, said the official.
Oil sales generate 95 percent of Iraq's revenue and a price
fall to less than $40 per barrel from $115 in mid-2014 has hit
hard.
Iraq's production stagnated for years due to wars and
sanctions but started to rise in 2010 after Baghdad secured
service contracts with companies including BP Plc, Exxon Mobil,
Eni and Royal Dutch Shell.
They are paid a fixed-dollar fee for production, a formula
that has became difficult for Iraq with oil prices so low.
Exports rose to a decades-high average of 3.37 million bpd
in November with output at 3.66 million bpd, ministry data
showed.
Below is a table of the fields where SOC is seeking enhanced
oil recovery, in bpd:
Field Current oil output 2016 output target
Luhais 80,000 100,000
Nassiriya 70,000 100,000
Tuba 40,000 50,000
Nahr Bin Umar 31,000 50,000
Artawi 16,000 45,000
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Maher
Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)