* Wants increased private sector role in downstream
* Says domestic fuel demand rising rapidly
* Targets refining capacity boost to 750,000 bpd in 2013
LONDON, April 17 Iraq is looking to gradually
privatise its oil refineries and to attract investment in new
plants around the country, its deputy oil minister said on
Tuesday.
Domestic demand for fuel is rising fast in Iraq as in other
major Middle East oil exporters such as Saudi Arabia. Baghdad,
which is boosting its oil production, is also pushing ahead with
a downstream expansion to end costly fuel imports.
"We would like to see the private sector increase its role,"
Deputy Oil Minister Ahmed al-Shamma said at a conference in
London. "You shouldn't have the ministry of trade buying and
selling commodities; it's out of date."
He added, "We are looking to complete renovation of old
refineries and privatise them gradually. That's the ultimate
goal."
Demand for products coming from refineries is growing fast,
both internationally and at home, the deputy minister said.
"Domestic demand is increasing rapidly. People are driving
around at midnight, when a few years ago there was an effective
curfew at 6 p.m."
Through improvements at existing refineries, Iraq aims to
increase its capacity to 610,000 bpd by the end of 2012 from
567,000 bpd in 2011, Shamma said. Its target for next year is
750,000 bpd.
Over time, four proposed plants would add about 750,000 bpd
of capacity: Kerbala, Missan and Kirkuk, each with a capacity of
about 150,000 bpd, and Nassiriya, with a capacity of 300,000
bpd.
Of those four, Iraqi officials previously said Nassiriya
would be the lowest priority, because it is designed to run on
crude from the Nassiriya oilfield, which has yet to be
developed.
Shamma said some of the products from the Nassiriya refinery
would be available for export and that infrastructure was being
put in place in southern Iraq to facilitate this.
"We have provided all the facilities to make it easy for
investors. There are four jetties being built for jet fuel, fuel
oil, gasoline and gasoil," he said.
"There's a hurry to get refineries built."
