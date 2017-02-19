(Adds context, Iraq's reserves catching up with Iran)
BAGHDAD Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have
increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of
143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on
Sunday.
Iraq will ask the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries to adopt the new figure as the official estimate for
its reserves, he said in a statement.
The increased estimate is the result of appraisals and
exploration carried out at seven oil fields in central and
southern Iraq, he said.
Iraq is developing its oil reserves with the help of foreign
companies, to make up for three and a half decades of conflict
and international sanctions, starting with the 1980-1988 war
against Iran.
Iraq's new proven reserves estimate brings it closer to
Iran's 158 billion barrels. It is OPEC's second-largest
producer, after Saudi Arabia.
Venezuela and Saudi Arabia lead OPEC's 14 members in terms
of oil reserves, with 301 billion barrels and 266 billion
barrels respectively, according to the organisation's website.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Mark Potter)