BASRA, Iraq Dec 14 Oil production at Iraq's Rumaila oilfield has been cut by around 700,000 barrels per day from about 1.4 million bpd after a bomb attack on southern crude pipelines on Tuesday, a senior Iraqi oil official said on Wednesday.

Salah Mohammad, general manager of the Rumaila Operating Organisation, told Reuters production from Rumaila oilfield was partially shutdown since Tuesday due to the bombing on the pipelines network.

Three bombs hit an oil pipeline operation that transports crude from southern Iraqi oilfields to storage tanks around the oil hub of Basra, causing a fire that raged all night and was put out on Wednesday morning.