By Isabel Coles and Peg Mackey
ARBIL, Iraq/LONDON, Sept 11 Sheltering in a
bomb-proof safe room in a heavily-fortified office in Baghdad is
the new reality for a senior Western oil executive who runs one
of Iraq's oilfield mega-projects.
Intensifying violence and car bombs have already forced him
to restrict his movements and now, security experts say, he is
under even closer watch from Shi'ite militias that may hit out
at Western targets if Washington attacks neighbouring Syria.
"Every time there's a car bomb, we go into lock down mode,"
he said.
The Shi'ite groups, closely linked to Iran, are also
tracking his colleagues working 500 km away in the giant
southern oilfields clustered near Basra - a Shi'ite-dominated
city that Iraqi officials say is a no-go zone for Western
oilmen.
"The risk is of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,"
said a senior oil industry source.
So far, turmoil in Iraq has not hit the operations of
international oil companies, or deterred them from boosting
output and turning Iraq into OPEC's second-biggest producer. But
Baghdad's oil revival has stalled due to bottlenecks at ports,
pipelines and the customs office.
"Baghdad will make every effort to contain the fallout, but
if we were to lose anyone, there would be huge pressure to
withdraw - and we don't want to do that."
An Iraqi Shi'ite militia group has threatened to attack U.S.
interests in Iraq and the region if Washington strikes Syria,
whose President Bashar al-Assad is backed by Tehran.
Long accustomed to hostile environments, foreign executives
from BP, ExxonMobil, Eni, Total
and Royal Dutch Shell do not scare easily.
But Iraqi security sources say Exxon, particularly at risk
because as an American firm, is taking no chances, re-basing
most of its workforce from the southern West Qurna-1 oilfield
project to Dubai until tensions ease.
"Exxon has zero-tolerance," said a source at a security
company operating in Iraq. "Exxon has pulled out just about
everyone."
The company declined to comment.
Despite the possibility of military action against Syria
still alive, top executives visit Iraq. Paolo Scaroni, CEO of
Italy's Eni, was in Baghdad at the start of the month - and
senior management is staying put in the Iraqi capital.
"The others are reviewing measures and emergency response
plans, but there are no plans to evacuate," said a Western
diplomat.
ADDITIONAL PRECAUTIONS
Foreign oil companies are likely to take their cue from
diplomatic staff, say security experts. Several hundred Western
oilmen are estimated to be rotating in and out of the country,
with most at the southern oilfields and only a handful in
Baghdad, say industry sources.
While Washington is not actively removing people from its
embassy, it is not allowing those away on annual leave to
return. It has also issued staff with respirators and gas masks.
"We've told our clients to take additional precautions:
limit your activities, don't take people in and out of the
country, keep them off the roads and do everything you can to
limit your exposure," said the security company source.
Since 2010, international oil companies have been tapping
the southern oilfields, raising output by 600,000 barrels per
day (bpd) to 3 million bpd.
Infrastructure and logistical snags, rather than security
issues, have frustrated their progress this year.
U.S. oil firms have a fairly small footprint in southern
Iraq compared with Chinese, Russian and British firms. Exxon is
in charge at West Qurna-1, and Occidental has a small
stake in the neighbouring Zubair oilfield, run by ENI.
Other mega-projects in the predominantly Shi'ite and
relatively peaceful south are Iraq's biggest producer Rumaila -
run by BP; Majnoon - led by Shell; Halfaya - operated by China
National Petroleum Corp; and West Qurna-2, run by Russia's
Lukoil.
But the proximity of these fields to Iran make them
vulnerable in the event of a retaliatory attack, security
analysts say.
Security experts do not expect militants to inflict any
lasting damage on Iraq's oil infrastructure, which has helped
generate nearly $60 billion this year.
And the remote desert camps at the tightly-guarded oilfields
offer expatriates a relatively high level of protection. Most of
the bases have areas with hardened roofs to guard against
missile attacks.
Nonetheless, Western executives in the area have been warned
by Iraq's South Oil Co (SOC), which oversees operations around
Basra, to restrict their movements.
"They'll throw rockets, they'll throw mortars - a few
bombs," said the security source. "It's going to be more of a
symbolic attack."