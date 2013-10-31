(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Foreign oil firms due to spend over $25 bln in 2014
* Oil output in south expected to rise by average 500,000
bpd
* Giant southern oilfields, central fields seen safe from
attack
* Smaller Nineveh oilfields, Anbar gasfield more vulnerable
* China seeks over 1 million bpd of Iraqi crude
By Peg Mackey and Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Oct 31 Big Oil is poised to spend over
$25 billion next year to boost output from Iraq's giant
oilfields towards record rates, Iraq's deputy prime minister for
energy said, even as Baghdad struggles to control spillover from
the civil war in Syria.
Far from harm's way, the prized oilfields of southern Iraq -
drivers of the country's oil expansion - are expected to pump an
extra 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2014, said Hussain
al-Shahristani. Total output this year is set to average just
over 3 million bpd, holding Iraq's rank as OPEC's no. 2
producer.
But Baghdad is raising its guard at the smaller fields of
Najmah and Qayara - operated by Angolan Sonangol, which lie in
the al-Qaeda heartland of Nineveh province in the northwest and
at the Akkas gasfield, operated by South Korea's Kogas, in the
western Anbar province near the Syrian border, he said.
"We are definitely concerned about the upsurge in violence,
but our concern is for the Iraqi people throughout the country.
Iraq is trying its best to combat terrorism," he said in an
interview in his office in the heavily fortified green zone.
"The security situation has not affected the oilfields in
the south and central Iraq and we haven't noticed any hesitation
or slow down in investment by the companies."
TITANS
Oil titans BP, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell
and Eni have been at work in the south of the
country at Rumaila, West Qurna-1 and Zubair since 2010 when they
signed a series of service contracts with Baghdad.
After stagnating for decades due to sanctions and wars,
their overall investment of around $30 billion - from 2010
through 2013 - has ramped up these fields by 600,000 bpd.
Shahristani said he did not expect militants to inflict any
lasting damage on Iraq's strategic oil network, which has helped
generate nearly $60 billion this year.
"Quite frankly, I'm not concerned about the impact of
terrorist activities on our plans for oil production or power
generation. We are going to go ahead," he said.
"These terrorist activities normally aim at soft spots where
there are unarmed civilians - market places, mosques and
schools."
Around 7,000 civilians have been killed in acts of violence
so far in 2013, according to monitoring group Iraq Body Count.
Senior oil executives said they remained committed to the
country that holds the world's fifth biggest oil reserves, but
are taking no risks when it comes to personal safety.
"The security situation is not affecting our investment
decisions," said an oil company source. "Iraq has such huge and
easy to access resources: one way or another, the foreign oil
companies will find a way to make money."
Iraq is now suffering bombings on a scale not seen since the
bloody chaos of 2006-08 as an upsurge in sectarian violence
spills over the Syrian border. And that's impacted oil and gas
operations in Iraq's neighbouring provinces.
In Nineveh - where Baghdad's own oil installations and vital
pipeline to Turkey come under frequent attack - Iraqi forces are
stepping up patrols of Sonangol's projects.
"We have requested the ministry of defence, the ministry of
the interior and the security forces to focus on the protection
of these facilities," said Shahristani.
Undeterred by the bloodshed in Anbar, Kogas has signed
contracts for surface installations and invested hundreds of
millions of dollars in pipelines.
Here, too, security is being tightened at the project, which
is experiencing minor delays.
"We have sent extra forces to the area, specifically to
protect their operations," said Shahristani.
A Kogas spokesman confirmed the company was working as
normal.
Whereas the rising violence has yet to prevent companies
from drilling for oil or gas - it has taken a toll on the power
sector in Qayara, where Baghdad is building a 750 MW gas
generation plant.
"There have been a number of attacks on the site and some of
the foreign contractors left temporarily," said Shahristani.
"But they have come back and the work is progressing. The first
units are ready for operation."
KURDISTAN
Iraq's production revival has slowed this year due to
infrastructure and security problems on top of an ongoing row
between Baghdad and autonomous Kurdistan, keeping output far
below projected targets.
The obstacles led Iraq to backtrack on an initial 2013 target
of 3.7 million bpd. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) was
due to contribute 250,000 bpd. "They didn't hand over any
barrels," said Shahristani.
But growth is set to get back on track next year, with big
output rises expected from the southern oilfields of Majnoon,
led by Shell, Halfaya - where PetroChina is operator and West
Qurna-2, where Lukoil is in charge.
Compared to Baghdad, where executives clad in body armour
are escorted to the oil ministry in armoured SUVs, the remote,
tightly guarded desert camps in southern Iraq offer a safe
haven.
And the anticipated production increases from the southern
fields - which could provide exports of close to 3 million bpd -
will allow Baghdad to target more oil towards energy-hungry
Asia, especially to core customers China and India.
Shahristani said China, which last month overtook the United
States to become the world's biggest oil importer, had increased
its request for Iraqi crude to more than 1 million bpd up from
850,000 bpd just two weeks ago.
"Regrettably, we will not be able to meet all our requests,"
he said. "This is a unique situation among oil producing
countries - most of them are actively seeking more buyers for
their crude."
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul; editing by
Keiron Henderson)