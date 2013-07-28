BAGHDAD, July 28 A bomb attack halted crude flow
through the pipeline running from Iraq's Kirkuk oilfields to the
Mediterranean port of Ceyhan in Turkey, officials at Iraq's
North Oil Company (NOC) said on Sunday.
The attack took place at midnight on Saturday near the city
of Mosul and the officials at state-run NOC said repair work
would be complete in 72 hours as long as there were no further
security issues.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Additional reporting by Mustafa
Mahmoud in Kirkuk; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Louise
Ireland)