BAGHDAD, March 23 Iraq's new offshore oil export terminal resumed operations and loading late on Thursday, sources at the South Oil Co. said.

The terminal was loading at 576,000 barrels per day, according to shipping data tracked by Reuters.

Iraq had said earlier on Thursday that bad weather was behind an interruption in the operation of the new offshore oil terminal designed to ramp up its exports. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Anthony Barker)