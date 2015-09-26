(Updates with quotes, background)
ERBIL, Iraq, Sept 26 Oil exports from northern
Iraq have restarted after "thieves" sabotaged the main pipeline
to Turkey, the Kurdistan region's ministry of natural resources
said in a statement on Saturday.
The flow of crude resumed on Friday following an outage of
around 9 hours, the ministry said in the statement.
The pipeline, which pumps oil to the Mediterranean port of
Ceyhan from fields in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region and
Kirkuk, has been repeatedly targeted inside Turkey since a
ceasefire between Ankara and Kurdish militants broke down in
late July.
Exports from northern Iraq fell to an average of 472,832
barrels per day (bpd) in August from 516,745 the previous month
as a result of damage to the pipeline, which is the region's
main economic lifeline.
"Without such revenue, salaries of peshmerga forces, the
security forces and other key government workers cannot get
paid," the ministry said in a statement. "These treacherous acts
of theft and sabotage harm the ability of Kurds across the
region to fight Islamic State terrorism."
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Tom Heneghan)