* Turkish sources say need to restore security
* Pipeline not damaged, pumping could resume sooner - KRG
sources
* Turkey's Kurdish southeast engulfed in violence
(Adds industry sources saying no damage to pipeline)
By Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, Feb 26 Iraqi Kurdish oil
exports to world markets could remain halted for another two
weeks, Turkish shipping and industry sources said on Friday
citing rising security threats in the country's southeast.
Sources in Kurdistan said there was no drop in pressure in
the pipeline, indicating there is no damage, and added there
were signs that flows could resume sooner.
The outage, one of the longest in the past two years, is a
major blow to Iraq's semi-autonomous region which depends on
revenue from oil exports via the pipeline as it is facing a
fight with Islamic State and is struggling to avert economic
collapse amid slumping energy prices.
It also highlights how intertwined Iraqi Kurdistan's
economic woes are with the deteriorating security in Turkey's
predominantly Kurdish southeast, engulfed in the worst violence
since the 1990s after a two year-long ceasefire between the
state Kurdish militants collapsed last July.
"The work to fully restore the security of the pipeline will
take more time. We think that it will take two weeks at least,"
one Turkish industry source said.
Turkish energy officials have declined to comment on the
issue. Kurdish energy officials could not be immediately reached
for comment.
The interruption is bad news for European refiners which
have been snapping up relatively cheap Kurdish barrels over the
past year, boosting profits and having already been spoilt for
choice in an oversupplied market.
Carrying around 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude to
Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan from fields in Iraq's
Kurdish region and Kirkuk, the pipeline has been offline since
Feb. 17.
EXPLOSIVES
Considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States
and the European Union, Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) launched a
separatist armed rebellion against the Turkish state three
decades ago in a conflict that killed more than 40,000 people.
The PKK, which says it is fighting for autonomy for Turkey's
large ethnic Kurdish minority, has sealed off entire districts
of some towns and cities in the southeast and declared autonomy,
prompting the security forces to step up their operations.
Idil, a town in Sirnak province, through which the pipeline
passes, on border with Iraq and Syria have been a new focus in
Turkey's operations. Army struck PKK targets in the region with
Cobra helicopters earlier this week killing 12 militants.
A Turkish shipping source said one crude tanker was due to
be loaded for exports on Friday, with 375,000 barrels of Iraqi
Kurdish oil from Ceyhan stocks. Once that cargo is exported, the
stocks will depleted, he said but added there were several more
vessels awaiting crude.
"We have been told that large amounts of explosives have
been buried near the pipeline and that it will take weeks to
clear all that," the shipping source said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Evans)