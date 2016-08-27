* Iraq willing to play active role to support oil prices
* But still plans to ramp up output -oil minister
* Plans to double crude storage capacity in coming years
(Adds plans to ramp up output, expand refineries, storage,
minister quotes, background)
By Maher Chmaytelli
BAGHDAD, Aug 27 Iraq is willing to play an
active role within OPEC to support oil prices but will not
sacrifice its goal of expanding market share and will continue
to ramp up output, its oil minister said on Saturday.
Jabar Ali al-Luaibi, on a visit to the southern oil city of
Basra, renewed calls for local and international oil companies
in Iraq to increase production and announced plans to double
crude storage capacity at the country's southern export
terminals to 24 million barrels in the "coming years" from 12
million barrels currently.
"The ministry has new ambitious plans to develop the oil
sector," he told reporters. "Among them, the most important is
to increase crude output to reach a level that suits Iraq's
needs; we don't want to specify a ceiling for future production
like in the past."
Luaibi, who became oil minister this month, said Iraq wants
to "strengthen OPEC's role in achieving a balance in the oil
market," but his comments on continuing to increase output
suggested it was not looking to take part in a possible
agreement to freeze output.
"Iraq is seeking to play an active role in order to support
oil prices while preserving a share that is proportionate to its
reserves," Luaibi said.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries are due to meet informally in Algeria next month on
the sidelines of the International Energy Forum (IEF). Russia is
also expected to attend the IEF.
Iraq's production currently stands at around 4.6 to 4.7
million barrels per day for the whole country, including the
self-rule Kurdish region in northern Iraq, Luaibi said.
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Tuesday said the
country has not yet reached its full oil market share,
suggesting his government is not willing to restrain crude
output.
OPEC's second-largest producer, trailing Saudi Arabia, Iraq
depends on oil sales for 95 percent of its public spending. Its
economy is reeling under the double impact of low oil prices and
the rising cost of the war on Islamic State militants.
The government has invited international oil companies to
express interest in the country's plan to expand four of its
refineries, oil ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said separately on
Saturday.
The government would consider investment offers on a
build-own-operate or build-operate-transfer basis for the
refineries, which are located in Kirkuk, in northern Iraq, and
the southern regions of Samawa, Kut and Basra, the spokesman
said.
Sources in OPEC and the oil industry this week told Reuters
that Iran, OPEC's third-largest producer, was sending positive
signals that it may support joint action to prop up the oil
market.
Tehran refused to join an attempt in April to freeze output
at January levels, scuppering those talks because Saudi Arabia
said it wanted all producers to join the initiative.
