GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
BAGHDAD Aug 30 Iraq would support a decision by OPEC to freeze oil output in order to prop up prices, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told a news conference in Baghdad on Tuesday.
"We are with freezing production at the OPEC meeting," he said.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are due to meet informally in Algeria next month on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum (IEF).
(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli)
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
AMMAN, May 15 The Syrian army aided by Iranian-backed militias was moving troops to a desert region near its border with Iraq and Jordan just as U.S. backed rebels are consolidating control in an area from which Islamic State militants had recently pulled out, rebel sources and commanders said on Monday.