BAGHDAD Oct 25 Iraq told a top OPEC official on Tuesday of its hope that the group could reach a deal to lift oil prices while preserving its own output level, a spokesman of the oil ministry said.

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi and OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo, who is is trying to bring about an agreement on supply cuts that would support sagging prices, met in Baghdad ahead of the cartel's meeting on Nov. 30.

"The minister expressed support for the efforts of the secretary general ... and optimism that the meeting would lead to decisions in favor of crude producers," oil ministry spokesman Asim Jihad told Reuters. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by David Goodman)