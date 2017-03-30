BAGHDAD, March 30 Iraq has reduced oil
production by more than 300,000 barrels per day to 4.464 million
barrels per day (bpd) average so far in March as part of supply
cuts decided by OPEC at the end of last year, the state-oil
marketer SOMO said on Thursday.
The nation's crude exports average so far in March is 3.756
million bpd, including 515,000 bpd exported by the Kurdish
region, SOMO director Falah al-Amiri told reporters in Baghdad.
Compliance with the supply cuts decided by OPEC is 90
percent, he added.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Maher Chmaytelli,
editing by David Evans)