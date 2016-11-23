BAGHDAD Nov 23 Iraq is willing to cut its crude
oil output as part of OPEC's plan to reduce global supply and
boost crude prices, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told
reporters on Wednesday in Baghdad.
"What we lose in lowering production we will gain in oil
revenues," he said. "Our priority is to raise the price of a
barrel of crude".
Abadi's comments are the clearest indication so far that
Baghdad will support an OPEC plan to cut production by 4-4.5
percent when it meets on Nov. 30 in Vienna.
