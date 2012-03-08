(Corrects loading rate in paragraph 3 to 22,000 barrels per
hour from 3,500)
By Aref Mohammed
BASRA, Iraq, March 8 Iraq began loading
oil from a long-awaited new floating Single Point Mooring (SPM)
platform in the Gulf on Thursday, two sources at the state-owned
South Oil Company said, in a breakthrough that could
substantially boost its exports.
"We started the loading at 2:45 pm (1145 GMT). The loading
process is normal. The situation of pipes and the SPM is stable,
and we have no problems," said one of the sources.
The average loading rate into the tanker Maersk Hirado was
22,000 barrels per hour, the source said.
Iraq's oil exports have been held back by a lack of loading
capacity in the Gulf after decades of neglect of infrastructure
caused by war and economic sanctions.
The opening of its new platform, built by Australian
construction firm Leighton, had been held up for weeks,
with officials blaming poor weather.
The new terminal is the first of a planned four, each of
which will ultimately have a capacity of 850,000 barrels per
day, adding 3.4 million barrels of export capacity to make way
for a doubling of Iraq's oil production in the next few years.
For now, the South Oil Company says the first platform will
increase its exports by 300,000 barrels per day.
Iraq said this week it had increased total outpout to above
3 million barrels per day for the first time since 1979. Iraq's
output last month was just 2.65 million bpd, with production
held back by a lack of export capacity. Its exports have been
slightly more than 2 million bpd.
The Iraqi government aims to more than double its oil output
in the next few years and has set a long-term goal of 12 million
bpd that would rank it alongside Saudi Arabia and Russia as one
of the world's oil superpowers.
While many experts say that goal is too ambitious, Iraq is
still expected to be the biggest source of new oil in the world
over the next few years.
Leighton has said it is cooperating with Australian police
in an investigation into whether its employees bribed Iraqi
officials over the contract to build the new terminal. Iraq has
said it is investigating the case but has not yet found evidence
of wrongdoing by Iraqi officials.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Peter Graff, editing by
William Hardy)