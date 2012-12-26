* Sunni protests staged after minister's bodyguards detained
* Protesters blocked main road with Syria, Jordan
By Kamal Namaa and Raheem Salman
ANBAR, Iraq, Dec 26 Tens of thousands of Sunni
Muslims blocked Iraq's main trade route to neighbouring Syria
and Jordan in a fourth day of demonstrations on Wednesday
against Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.
The massive show of force marks an escalation in protests
that erupted last week after troops detained the bodyguards of
Sunni Finance Minister Rafaie Esawi, threatening to plunge Iraq
deeper into political turmoil.
"The people want to bring down the regime," chanted
thousands of protesters in the Sunni stronghold of Anbar,
echoing the slogan used in popular revolts that ended in the
toppling of the leaders of Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen.
Waving the old flag of Iraq that was changed after Sunni
dictator Saddam Hussein was overthrown by the U.S.-led invasion
of 2003, protesters sat in the road, choking off the main trade
route between Iraq, Jordan and Syria.
Another smaller protest was held in the city of Samarra in
the predominantly Sunni province of Salahuddin, next to Anbar.
The move against Esawi's guards came hours after President
Jalal Talabani, a Kurd who has mediated among Sunni, Shi'ite and
Kurdish factions, left for Germany for treatment for a stroke
that could end his steadying influence over Iraqi politics.
The arrest was reminiscent of Maliki's move to arrest Sunni
Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi, who he accused of running death
squads, just as U.S. troops withdrew in December 2011.
Iraq's fragile power-sharing government has since lurched
from crisis to crisis and the conflict in Syria risks reigniting
sectarian tensions that brought the country to the brink of
all-out civil war in 2005-2007.
Addressing the protesters, Esawi said the detention of his
guards was politically motivated and that Maliki was
deliberately provoking strife.
"It is enough! The country should not be run by such a
mentality," he said, to cries of "God is greatest".
Maliki has sought to play his rivals off against one another
to strengthen his alliances in Iraq's complex political
landscape before provincial elections next year and a
parliamentary vote in 2014.
Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, another rival of Maliki,
offered his support to the protests in a statement, rejecting
what he described as Maliki's sectarian policies.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; Writing by
Isabel Coles; Editing by Jon Hemming)