* Kurdish region says Baghdad disregarding democratic
process
* Electoral commission head arrested on graft charges
* Tensions between Iraq's central and regional government
high
By Shamal Aqrawi
ARBIL, Iraq, April 13 Iraq's northern autonomous
Kurdish region on Friday called for the release of the electoral
commission head and another member arrested on corruption
charges, saying the move by Baghdad authorities threatened the
country's democratic process.
The central government and Arbil have long-running disputes
over political autonomy, oil rights and contested territories
and tensions have escalated recently following a clash over oil
exports.
The head of the Independent Electoral High Commission
(IHEC), Faraj al-Haidari, and member Karim al-Tamimi were
arrested on Thursday on charges they had given bonuses to some
employees of the body, charges they denied.
Their arrests signalled an apparent move by Baghdad for more
government control of independent bodies and a statement by a
Kurdish presidency spokesman said it showed the central
government was disregarding democratic procedures in Iraq.
"The decision of the authorities in Baghdad to issue a
detention order against Faraj al-Haidari and Karim al-Tamimi
amounts to a gross violation and dangerous infringement of the
political process," the statement said.
"Such a decision is targeting the independence of the
electoral commission... We call (on the authorities) to
reconsider the detention order immediately and refrain from
persisting in insulting the democratic operation."
Haidari and other IHEC members were summoned to parliament
last July to respond to questions about the bonuses, but a vote
of no-confidence against the commission failed to carry.
Concern mounted last January when Iraq's Shi'ite Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki won a court ruling to put IHEC and other
bodies, including the central bank, under cabinet supervision.
A political crisis then erupted in December, as U.S. troops
withdrew, when Maliki's government moved against two senior
Sunni politicians - seeking the arrest of Vice President Tareq
al-Hashemi on charges he ran death squads and the removal of
Deputy Prime Minister Saleh al-Mutlaq.
Hashemi, who is now abroad, fled to the Kurdish region and
the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) refused to send him back
to Baghdad to stand trial, saying it would be politicised.
Critics say these developments and Maliki's control of key
security ministries in a country where bombings and killings
occur daily, suggest the premier is trying to consolidate power
and reflect his autocratic tendencies.
Maliki says the charges against Hashemi were brought by the
legal system and his supporters say he is adhering to democratic
norms, not abusing them.
The crisis in relations between Baghdad and the Kurdish
authorities has threatened to scupper Iraq's fragile coalition
government of Shi'ites, Sunnis and Kurds, which was formed after
months of political wrangling following an inconclusive election
in 2010.
Ties between the KRG and Baghdad were severely strained last
October when U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil said it had
signed a deal to develop oilfields in the north, an agreement
the central government deemed illegal because it says it has
control over the country's oil exports.
The rift between Arbil and Baghdad widened further this
month when the KRG said it was halting oil exports from the
region because firms operating there were not being paid by
Baghdad.