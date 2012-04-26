* Cleric's first visit to Kurdish region
* Sadr seeks to quell high tensions between Baghdad and
Arbil
* Calls for talks between all parties
ARBIL, Iraq, April 26 Iraqi cleric Moqtada
al-Sadr visited the president of the autonomous northern
Kurdistan region on Thursday seeking to ease tensions between
Baghdad and the Kurds that have threatened the fragile coalition
government.
The central government and the Kurdish region have
long-running disputes over political autonomy, oil rights and
contested territories, and ties have been further strained by a
recent clash over oil exports.
Sadr, a Shi'ite cleric who led uprisings against the U.S.
presence before American forces withdrew last December, is now
an influential player in government after his bloc's support of
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki helped secure his position.
On Thursday, on his first visit to the Kurdish region, Sadr
called for dialogue between all government factions and
presented 18 points, including one on oil, on which he said all
parties needed to agree.
"The oil of Iraq is for the people and no one has a right to
claim it for himself and exclude others," Sadr told reporters in
Arbil.
Ties between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Baghdad
were severely strained last October when U.S. oil major Exxon
Mobil said it had signed a deal to develop oilfields in
the north, an agreement the central government deemed illegal
because it says it has control over Iraq's oil exports.
The rift between Arbil and Baghdad widened further this
month when the KRG said it was halting oil exports from the
region because companies operating there were not being paid by
Baghdad.
Sadr said he had also met Maliki during the prime minister's
visit to Iran earlier this week. Maliki's media adviser, Ali
al-Moussawi, confirmed the two had met but said they had not
discussed the crisis between Baghdad and Arbil.
WARPLANE ORDER ALARMS KURDS
Kurdistan president Masoud Barzani has been an increasingly
vocal critic of the central government and last month suggested
he might seek a referendum of some kind that would reconsider
ties with Baghdad.
A political crisis engulfed Iraq shortly after U.S. troops
left last year when Maliki's government moved against two Sunni
politicians, seeking the removal of Deputy Prime Minister Saleh
al-Mutlaq and the arrest of Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi on
charges he ran death squads.
Hashemi, who is now in Turkey, initially fled to the Kurdish
region, angering Baghdad. Barzani refused to hand him over to
the central government for trial, saying the criminal case had
political implications.
On Sunday, Barzani delivered his sharpest criticism yet of
Maliki, saying he was worried about what the prime minister
might do with F-16 warplanes due to arrive in Iraq from the
United States over the next few years.
"I feel Kurdistan's future is in severe danger because of
this man," Barzani said. "F-16 (combat jets) should not reach
the hands of this man."
Iraq signed a deal to buy 18 Lockheed Martin F-16
warplanes worth a total of about $3 billion last September.