ARBIL, Iraq, April 26 Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr visited the president of the autonomous northern Kurdistan region on Thursday seeking to ease tensions between Baghdad and the Kurds that have threatened the fragile coalition government.

The central government and the Kurdish region have long-running disputes over political autonomy, oil rights and contested territories, and ties have been further strained by a recent clash over oil exports.

Sadr, a Shi'ite cleric who led uprisings against the U.S. presence before American forces withdrew last December, is now an influential player in government after his bloc's support of Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki helped secure his position.

On Thursday, on his first visit to the Kurdish region, Sadr called for dialogue between all government factions and presented 18 points, including one on oil, on which he said all parties needed to agree.

"The oil of Iraq is for the people and no one has a right to claim it for himself and exclude others," Sadr told reporters in Arbil.

Ties between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Baghdad were severely strained last October when U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil said it had signed a deal to develop oilfields in the north, an agreement the central government deemed illegal because it says it has control over Iraq's oil exports.

The rift between Arbil and Baghdad widened further this month when the KRG said it was halting oil exports from the region because companies operating there were not being paid by Baghdad.

Sadr said he had also met Maliki during the prime minister's visit to Iran earlier this week. Maliki's media adviser, Ali al-Moussawi, confirmed the two had met but said they had not discussed the crisis between Baghdad and Arbil.

WARPLANE ORDER ALARMS KURDS

Kurdistan president Masoud Barzani has been an increasingly vocal critic of the central government and last month suggested he might seek a referendum of some kind that would reconsider ties with Baghdad.

A political crisis engulfed Iraq shortly after U.S. troops left last year when Maliki's government moved against two Sunni politicians, seeking the removal of Deputy Prime Minister Saleh al-Mutlaq and the arrest of Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi on charges he ran death squads.

Hashemi, who is now in Turkey, initially fled to the Kurdish region, angering Baghdad. Barzani refused to hand him over to the central government for trial, saying the criminal case had political implications.

On Sunday, Barzani delivered his sharpest criticism yet of Maliki, saying he was worried about what the prime minister might do with F-16 warplanes due to arrive in Iraq from the United States over the next few years.

"I feel Kurdistan's future is in severe danger because of this man," Barzani said. "F-16 (combat jets) should not reach the hands of this man."

Iraq signed a deal to buy 18 Lockheed Martin F-16 warplanes worth a total of about $3 billion last September.