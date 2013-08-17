BASRA, Iraq Aug 17 Shipping traffic was
unaffected by a truck bomb at Iraq's southern Umm Qasr
commodities port on Saturday, a maritime transport official
said.
"Shipping movements and unloading operations at Umm Qasr
port were not disrupted by the explosion," Mahdi Askar, an
official with the state-run General Company for Maritime
Transport told Reuters.
Askar and a provincial official said the blast was caused by
a truck bomb. Umm Qasr is near the oil-exporting southern city
of Basra. It does not handle crude exports but receives grain
shipments and heavy equipment used in the oil industry.
