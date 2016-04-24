(Adds details, context)
BAGHDAD, April 24 Iraq's Oil Ministry said on
Sunday it had signed a long-term "strategic framework agreement"
with General Electric which comprised several projects to
boost national power resources.
The ministry said in a statement one of the projects would
generate more than 400 megawatts (MW) for oil installations by
summer. Other initiatives aim to maintain existing
infrastructure and reduce gas flaring from oil fields to boost
electricity production for use in the industrial and energy
sectors.
The ministry did not specify the agreement's value or
timeframe but said it was the result of two years of
negotiations.
Though Iraq is a major OPEC oil producer, the country faces
chronic electricity shortages, with its fragile grid struggling
meet demand after years of war, sanctions and neglect. Many
areas lack access to electricity or drinking water, prompting
demonstrations by thousands of Iraqis last year to press the
government to improve delivery of essential services.
There is a wide gap between electricity consumption and
supply: peak demand during the summer, when people turn on air
conditioners to combat temperatures that can reach 50 degrees
Celsius, is about 21,000 MW, far exceeding the 13,000 MW the
grid is currently providing.
Iraq signed a $328.8 million deal with GE in January to
boost electricity production capacity by 1,000 MW.
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Alison Williams and Ros
Russell)