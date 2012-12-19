UPDATE 2-Boeing delays delivery of third 737 MAX jetliner
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, to resolve a technical issue.
BAGHDAD Dec 19 Iraqi President Jalal Talabani's health condition was improving on Wednesday and he has responded well to treatment in a Baghdad hospital after suffering a stroke, his medical team coordinator said.
"He has been responsive. He is showing clear signs of improvement," Najmaldin Karim, the governor of Iraq's Kirkuk city who is also a doctor, told Reuters.
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, to resolve a technical issue.
* Applied to TSX venture exchange for approval to extend exercise date for 2. 5 million outstanding warrants issued in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: