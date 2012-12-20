* Talabani suffered stroke earlier in week
* Condition has raised concerns about succession
* Maliki may gain more political space
By Patrick Markey and Raheem Salman
BAGHDAD/BERLIN, Dec 20 Iraqi President Jalal
Talabani arrived in Germany on Thursday for medical treatment
for a stroke, leaving behind a potentially messy battle to
replace the Kurdish statesman.
The 79-year-old former guerrilla, who was admitted to
hospital on Monday night, has mediated among Iraqi Shi'ites,
Sunnis and Kurds, and in the growing dispute over oil between
Baghdad and the country's autonomous Kurdistan region.
The potential disappearance of his steadying hand fuels
concerns of a succession crisis and tensions between Arabs and
ethnic Kurds spilling into open clashes.
Sources told Reuters the president was being treated at
Berlin's Charite hospital and a black Mercedes with Iraqi
diplomatic plates was seen leaving a Charite campus on Thursday.
Publicly Iraqi politicians wished Talabani a quick recovery,
but talk was already turning to his potential departure.
"It will be complicated for anybody to replace him," said
Shi'ite lawmaker Ali Shlah. "Talabani's absence will open up the
situation wide to different claims."
A year after the last American troops left Iraq, violence is
down from the days of intercommunal slaughter that erupted soon
after the 2003 invasion that toppled Sunni dictator Saddam
Hussein. But sectarianism still runs deep in Iraq's politics.
"Talabani's absence from the scene will most likely
intensify the political battles," said Ramzy Mardini, an adjunct
fellow at the Iraqi Institute for Strategic Studies in Beirut.
"The loss of a credible mediator is one thing, but the
opportunism felt on one side and the fear held by the other is
something that is quite worrisome."
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, a Shi'ite, is already
struggling with Sunni, Kurdish and even Shi'ite rivals over the
power-sharing agreement meant to balance posts among religious
sects and ethnic Kurds.
Talabani has also mediated between Maliki's Arab-led central
government and the Kurdish enclave in the north after the two
regions' troops faced off in areas where they dispute
jurisdiction, a major escalation of a feud over oil and land.
CONSTITUTIONAL PROCESS
Under the constitution, parliament elects a new president
and a vice president takes over in the interim. The
power-sharing deal calls for the presidency to go to a Kurd
while two vice president posts are shared by a Sunni and a
Shi'ite.
But even that temporary step is complicated. Iraq's Sunni
vice president, Tareq al-Hashemi, is a fugitive outside of the
country after he fled to escape charges he ran death squads.
The other vice president is Khudair al-Khuzaie, who is seen
by some as a hardline Shi'ite from Maliki's alliance.
Among Kurds, analysts said former Kurdistan Prime Minister
Barham Salih is favoured as a leader with ties across Iraq's
sectarian divide. But there could also be a struggle within
Iraqi Kurdistan, where Talabani's Patriotic Union of Kurdistan
party shares power with the Kurdistan Democratic Party.
Behind the scenes, some senior Sunni political leaders have
suggested they may present their own candidate for the
presidency in a challenge to the Kurds, who some Arab leaders
see as more loyal to Kurdish interests than Baghdad.
Sunni political sources said those names include Sunni Vice
Premier Saleh al-Mutlaq and Finance Minister Rafie al-Esawi.
"I support the idea of an Arab candidate to replace
Talabani. The Kurds already got advantage from their positions
they have in the state," Aliya Nsaif, from the Sunni-backed
Iraqiya block.
Talabani earlier this year helped stave off an attempted
vote of no confidence against Maliki as Sunni, Kurdish and some
Shi'ite opponents sought to scuttle his government. But the
Shi'ite premier may still come out on top.
Maliki has warned he may seek a majority government if
rivals within the power-sharing agreement do not allow him to
govern and he has reached out to Sunni leaders.
Even fierce critics acknowledge the former Arab language
teacher has become a consummate political operator, playing
rivals against one another and exploiting weaknesses.
"The deteriorating health of Iraqi President Jalal Talabani
is creating potential political problems," said Crispin Hawes in
a note from Eurasia Group. "But ... Maliki will see the
situation as an opportunity to exert leverage on senior Kurdish
and Sunni Arab politicians."