Dec 18 Here is a timeline on Iraq's Kurdish
President, Jalal Talabani, 79, who suffered a stroke on Tuesday
and was hospitalised in Baghdad.
Talabani, who has spent most of his life fighting for the
cause of the Kurds in northern Iraq, is the first non-Arab
president of an Arab country.
1947-1959 - Talabani joins the Kurdistan Democratic Party
(KDP), trains as a lawyer and becomes an inner member of the
party - a top lieutenant to Mullah Mustafa Barzani, the
patriarch of Iraqi Kurdish nationalism and the founder of the
KDP, now led by his son Masoud Barzani. In the 1960s, Talabani
undertakes numerous diplomatic missions, representing the
Kurdish leadership at meetings in Europe and the Middle East.
1974 - Splits from the KDP.
1975 - Forms his own party, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan
(PUK), in Damascus. A year later he begins organising armed
resistance inside Iraq. During the 1980s, Talabani leads the
Kurdish struggle from bases inside Iraq until Saddam Hussein's
brutal genocidal "Anfal" campaign of 1987 and 1988. Talabani is
forced to leave Iraq.
1991 - U.S.-led forces start Gulf War with air attacks on
Iraq and occupied Kuwait. After the war, with Saddam weakened,
the Kurds rise up against Baghdad and manage to carve out an
autonomous zone in northeastern Iraq, at arm's length from the
regime. But Talabani and Barzani spar over control of a Kurdish
regional government, and the bickering escalates into a civil
war that sees the KDP enlist Baghdad's help against the PUK.
March 2003 - U.S. and British forces invade Iraq from
Kuwait. After Saddam's overthrow, Talabani becomes a member of
the Iraqi Governing Council, which develops Iraq's interim
constitution.
April 2005 - Talabani becomes Iraq's first elected president
in more than 50 years after the Kurds form a powerful voting
bloc in the Iraqi legislature and is selected again a year later
as a national unity government is put together.
January 2007 - Talabani, on the first trip to Syria by an
Iraqi head of state for 30 years, meets President Bashar
al-Assad to focus on stabilising Iraq and preventing insurgents
crossing their long and porous border.
March 2007 - Talabani returns to Iraq after two weeks in
hospital in Amman to recover from exhaustion. In May 2007,
Talabani, fighting obesity, checks into the Mayo Clinic in
Minnesota for a series of medical tests.
March 2009 - Talabani says the Kurdistan Workers' Party
(PKK), the Turkish separatist guerrilla group, must lay down its
arms or quit Iraq. His remarks are seen as some of the toughest
made by an Iraqi leader against the PKK, whose guerrillas have
used northern Iraq as a base from which to launch attacks in
Turkey, straining ties between Baghdad and Ankara.
November 2010 - Iraqi lawmakers vote to keep Talabani as
president. He nominates Nuri al-Maliki to remain as prime
minister, following an agreement that ended eight months of
political deadlock.
Sources: Reuters/www.kurdishaspect.com/www.britannica.com