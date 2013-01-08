By Patrick Markey and Aseel Kami
BAGHDAD Jan 8 Iraqi Sunni Muslim and Kurdish
ministers boycotted a cabinet session on Tuesday to show support
for protests that are threatening Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki's fragile cross-sectarian government.
Thousands of protesters have demonstrated and blocked a key
highway in Iraq's Sunni provinces for more than two weeks to
challenge Maliki, a leader many Sunnis feel has marginalised
their community a year after the last U.S. troops pulled out.
In a rival show of backing for the Shi'ite premier, around
7,000 protesters marched on Tuesday in the southern cities of
Basra and Kerbala, waving Maliki portraits and banners
supporting the Shi'ite parties in his coalition.
Protests and the conflict in nearby Syria, where mainly
Sunni insurgents are fighting President Bashar al-Assad, an ally
of Shi'ite Iran, are fuelling worries that Iraq risks sliding
back into the sectarian slaughter that peaked in 2006 and 2007.
Sunni-backed Iraqiya party lawmakers said their ministers
stayed away from the cabinet meeting in support of the protests
sparked in late December when security forces arrested
bodyguards of Sunni Finance Minister Rafaie al-Esawi.
"They made a decision to boycott the session today," Iraqiya
lawmaker Jaber al-Jaberi said. "They don't see a response from
the government to the demands of the protesters... or to
accepting power-sharing."
Alaa Talabani, a Kurdish lawmaker, said party leaders had
also asked Kurdish ministers to stay away. A senior government
source at the meeting confirmed Sunni and Kurdish ministers had
missed the Council of Ministers session.
Violence and bombings are down sharply since the height of
the OPEC country's conflict, but the government, split among
Shi'ites, minority Sunnis and ethnic Kurds, has been deadlocked
over power-sharing since it was formed in December 2010.
Complicating the crisis is a growing dispute between the
Arab-led government in Baghdad and autonomous Kurdistan in the
north, where ethnic Kurds run their own regional authority.
Tensions have worsened since Kurdistan signed oil deals with
majors such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron, a move seen by Baghdad
as an unconstitutional challenge for control of Iraq's crude.
SUNNI GRIEVANCES
In the Sunni heartland of Anbar province, once a base for
Sunni Islamist fighters and al-Qaeda insurgents battling U.S.
troops, at least 5,000 protesters have taken daily to the
streets and blocked a highway leading to the Syrian border.
Sunni leaders and tribal sheikhs' demands range from
Maliki's removal to release of detainees and the suspension of
an anti-terrorism law that Sunnis believe has been abused by
authorities to target their sect unfairly.
Some Sunni politicians now sense a chance in the conflict
across the border in neighbouring Syria against Assad, an Iran
ally whose minority Alawite sect has roots in Shi'ite Islam.
Should Assad fall, a Sunni regime may rise to power in
Syria, weakening the influence of Iran in the region's
Shi'ite-Sunni power balance and embolden Iraq's own Sunni
minority.
Lawmakers from the Sunni-backed Iraqiya block, Maliki's
State of Law Shi'ite alliance, Kurdish parties and other Shi'ite
parties failed to agree over the weekend on talks in parliament
to discuss the demands of protesters.
Demonstrations erupted a day after President Jalal Talabani
flew out of Iraq for treatment following a stroke. A respected
Kurdish statesman, Talabani has long been a moderating influence
among Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish factions.