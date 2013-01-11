* Sunni Iraqi protests enter third week
By Patrick Markey and Suadad al-Salhy
BAGHDAD, Jan 11 Tens of thousands of Iraqi Sunni
Muslims took to the streets in Baghdad and other cities after
prayers on Friday, in another show of discontent with Shi'ite
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.
Three weeks of mass protests reflect deep discontent among
Sunnis who say Maliki's Shi'ite-led government has marginalised
their minority community, increasing worries Iraq may slide back
into the sectarian violence of its recent past.
Sunni unrest erupted as the war in neighbouring Syria, where
mostly Sunni insurgents are battling President Bashar al-Assad,
an ally of Shi'ite Iran, is stirring regional tensions and
testing Iraq's own fragile sectarian and ethnic balance.
Waving Iraqi flags and chanting against the government,
several thousand protesters gathered with Sunni leaders and
clerics outside Baghdad's huge Umm al-Qura mosque, the city's
largest mosque, which was built by former leader Saddam Hussein.
"These gatherings and rallies are not against a community, a
political party or a person. They are against the unjust
intentions of a government," Sunni lawmaker Ahmed al-Missari
shouted in a speech to the seething crowd. "We will not accept
being second-class citizens."
The unrest is developing into the most serious challenge yet
for Maliki, a Shi'ite nationalist whom many Sunni leaders accuse
of sidelining them from power-sharing, just a year after the
last American troops pulled out of Iraq, an OPEC oil producer.
Sunni lawmakers are also trying to win support from Maliki's
Shi'ite and Kurdish rivals to oust him with a no-confidence
vote in parliament, but the premier's foes remain deeply
divided.
Maliki, a Shi'ite Islamist who spent years in underground
exile from Saddam, has proven a tough opponent and survived an
attempted no-confidence vote last year. His Shi'ite alliance
remains the strongest bloc in the legislature.
Mass protests broke out in December after Finance Minister
Rafaie al-Esawi's bodyguards and staff were detained on
terrorism charges. Officials say it is a judicial case, but
Sunni leaders saw a sustained crackdown on their sect.
Thousands demonstrators have been camped out on a major
highway near the Sunni stronghold of Ramadi, about 100 km (60
miles) west of Baghdad, before the point at which it splits,
with one road leading to Syria and another to Jordan.
SECTARIAN TENSIONS RAW
Violence has eased in Iraq, but Sunni-Shi'ite tensions
remain raw after years of sectarian bloodshed following the
U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam in 2003.
Many Sunnis say they feel left out since elections in a
post-Saddam Iraq empowered majority Shi'ites. They say the
government has allowed Shi'ite non-Arab power Iran too much
influence. But Shi'ite leaders point to Sunnis in key posts such
as speaker of parliament as proof of power-sharing.
In Falluja, 50 km (32 miles) west of Baghdad, Sunni
demonstrators raised Saddam-era Iraqi flags, waving a banner
that read: "The wisdom of today: the gallows is the end of a
dictatorship, do not forget."
Some carried caricatures of Maliki, one of them showing him
with a bag full of dollars and fleeing on an Iranian plane.
More than 10,000 demonstrators also rallied in a central
square after prayers in Mosul, chanting: "We are ready to
sacrifice our blood and souls for Iraq."
Demonstrations erupted in December a day after President
Jalal Talabani flew out of Iraq for treatment following a
stroke. A respected Kurdish statesman, Talabani has long been a
moderating influence among Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish factions.
Some Iraqi Sunni leaders see a chance in the conflict across
the border in Syria. If a Sunni regime follows the fall of
Assad, they see benefit from Iran's weaker influence and the
shift in the region's Shi'ite-Sunni power balance.
But the Sunni political leadership is sharply divided with
demands ranging from Maliki's ouster to the amendment of
anti-terrorism laws they say officials use to target Sunni
community.
Some Sunni Islamists want a change of government, or even
demand an autonomous Sunni province bordering Syria. But more
moderate leaders want to keep their posts within the
power-sharing agreement.
"I have come here every day for two weeks, and my ambition
is supporting this revolution," said Akram Rasheed, 68, a
protester in Mosul. "I have no request other than to topple this
sectarian regime."