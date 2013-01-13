BAGHDAD Jan 13 A roadside bomb hit Iraqi
Finance Minister Rafaie al-Esawi's convoy west of Baghdad as he
left a meeting on Sunday, wounding two of his guards, his office
and security sources said.
It was not clear whether Esawi was the target of the
bombing. The Sunni Muslim minister is caught up in a crisis that
has triggered protests in Sunni regions and is straining Shi'ite
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's power-sharing government.
"A roadside bomb exploded near his convoy. His car was not
hit and he is safe, but two guards were wounded," a spokesman
for Esawi's office said.
Police sources confirmed the convoy had been hit by
shrapnel, but said there had been no injuries.
Thousands of Sunni Muslims have taken to the streets over
the last three weeks to demonstrate against Maliki's government.
The protests are stirring worries that Iraq could slide back
into the sectarian confrontation of its recent past.
They erupted in late December after officials arrested
members of Esawi's security team on terrorism charges.
Authorities denied that the case was political, but Sunni
leaders rejected the arrests as part of a crackdown on their
community.
Sectarian tensions are still raw in Iraq after the
intercommunal slaughter that killed tens of thousands a few
years after the 2003 invasion that ousted Sunni strongman Saddam
Hussein.
Violence has eased sharply but, a year after the last U.S.
troops left, Iraq's government is mired in infighting over how
to share power among the Shi'ite majority, Sunnis and ethnic
Kurds.