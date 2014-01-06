* Military offensive on Falluja could come soon
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Jan 6 Iraq's prime minister urged
people in the besieged city of Falluja on Monday to drive out al
Qaeda-linked insurgents to preempt a military offensive that
officials said could be launched within days.
In a statement on state television, Nuri al-Maliki, a
Shi'ite Muslim whose government has little support in
Sunni-dominated Falluja, said tribal leaders should help expel
the militants, who last week seized key towns in the desert
leading to the Syrian border.
"The prime minister appeals to the tribes and people of
Falluja to expel the terrorists from the city in order to spare
themselves the risk of armed clashes," read the statement.
A provincial official said security forces had regained
control of another town, Ramadi, forcing militants to the east
where they were holding out in mosques and homes. Air raids
would flush them out, he told Reuters.
"The air force will end this battle in the next few hours,"
said Falih al-Essawi, a member of the council running Anbar
province, adding that government workers and students in Ramadi
had been told to return to work and school on Tuesday.
Two local tribal leaders in Falluja said meetings were being
held with clerics and community leaders to find a way to
persuade fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
(ISIL) to leave Falluja and avert further violence.
Iraqi forces have shelled and launched multiple airstrikes
against militants over the past week, whilst armed Sunni
tribesmen from the area are fighting on both sides. Officials
say dozens of militants have been killed, but the number of
casualties among civilians, security forces and tribal fighters
is not yet clear.
Maliki ordered the army, which is currently surrounding
Falluja, not to attack residential areas as his forces prepare
an offensive that has echoes of U.S. assaults in 2004 on the
city, some 40 km (25 miles) west of Baghdad's main airport.
Security officials said Maliki, who is also commander in
chief of the armed forces, had agreed to hold off an assault for
now at least to give tribal leaders in Falluja more time to
drive out the Sunni Islamist militants on their own.
"No specific deadline was determined, but it will not be
open-ended," a special forces officer said of plans to attack.
"We are not prepared to wait too long. We're talking about a
matter of days only. More time means more strength for
terrorists".
ISIL has emerged in Syria's civil war as an affiliate of the
international al Qaeda network and a powerful force among Sunni
Muslim rebels seeking to oust President Bashar al-Assad.
In Iraq, it has been tightening its grip on Anbar province,
a thinly populated region the size of Greece, with the stated
aim of creating a Sunni state straddling the border into Syria's
rebel-held eastern desert provinces.
But last week's capture of positions in Ramadi and large
parts of Falluja was the first time in years that Sunni
insurgents had taken ground in the province's main towns strung
along the Euphrates river, and held their positions for days.
The White House said on Monday it would speed up deliveries
of equipment to help Iraq battle the militants, including
additional shipments of Hellfire missiles as early as this
spring, 10 ScanEagle surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles in
coming weeks and 48 Raven surveillance UAVs later this year.
The United States said on Sunday it would help Maliki fight
al Qaeda, but would not send troops to Iraq. An
Iranian official offered similar help.
"CITY OF MOSQUES"
When Iraqi police broke up a Sunni protest last week in
Ramadi, the capital of Anbar, deadly clashes fanned tensions
across the province that was the heart of the insurgency after
the 2003 U.S. invasion that brought Shi'ite majority rule.
The tribes of Anbar helped turn the tide of that insurgency
at its height in 2006, banding together and making common cause
with U.S. troops to rout al Qaeda.
The group's resurgence has divided people in Anbar, where
many accuse Maliki of shutting Sunnis out of power and being a
pawn of Shi'ite Iran. Some sympathise with and support the
Islamist militants, or are too fearful to move against them.
Others have vowed to help the government regain control.
"We are going to have an important meeting this evening and
that will include some al Qaeda fighters in Falluja to convince
them to leave the city and deprive Maliki of a pretext to push
his army inside the city," said one tribal leader.
"We should make al Qaeda fighters understand that their
staying in Falluja will create rivers of blood."
Known as the "City of Mosques" and a focus for Sunni faith
and identity in Iraq, Falluja is home to some 300,000 people and
was badly damaged in two offensives by U.S. forces against
insurgents in 2004.
In recent days, residents have been fleeing the town in
droves to escape fighting as well as shortages of food, drinking
water, and frequent power cuts.
"The situation in Falluja is getting worse. There are gunmen
everywhere," said doctor Mohammed al-Nuaimi, a resident of the
city who spoke to Reuters via telephone as he packed his
belongings and prepared to leave.
"We can't tell who's a friend and who's an enemy. I lost my
elder brother in 2005 - he was killed by the Americans - and now
I see same scenario happening. I'm not ready to feel the pain
again."
The militants have also received help in Falluja from
disgruntled tribesmen who have joined forces with them.
Much of Iraq's U.S.-equipped army is drawn from the Shi'ite
majority and faces recalcitrance if not outright hostility in
Anbar, which covers about a third of the country's territory.
Across the border, al Qaeda fighters have also captured
swathes of Syria and are battling with fellow Islamist brigades
as well as government forces.
Two years after U.S. troops ended a near-decade long
occupation, violence in Iraq underlines how civil war between
Syrian rebels backed by Saudi Arabia and other Sunni powers on
one side and Assad, an ally of Shi'ite Iran, on the other has
inflamed a broader confrontation along sectarian lines.
