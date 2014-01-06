WASHINGTON Jan 6 The White House said on Monday
that the United States is accelerating its military sales and
deliveries to Iraq to help the country fight al Qaeda-linked
militants, part of a strategy to isolate the insurgent groups.
The United States is looking to provide additional shipments
of Hellfire missiles as early as this spring, White House
spokesman Jay Carney told reporters in a briefing.
Carney said the United States will provide 10 ScanEagle
surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Iraq in upcoming
weeks and 48 Raven surveillance UAVs later this year to help
Iraq track al Qaeda-affiliated groups.