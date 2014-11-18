BAGHDAD Nov 18 Iraqi security forces entered
the country's largest refinery for the first time on Tuesday
after months of battling Islamic State militants who had
surrounded it, a police colonel and state television reported.
"The first Iraqi force, the anti-terrorism force called
Mosul Battalion, entered Baiji refinery for the first time in
five months," police colonel Saleh Jaber, of the Baiji refinery
protection force, told Reuters.
State television flashed news of the advance but did not
show footage. Neither account could be immediately independently
confirmed.
(Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)