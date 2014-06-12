(Removes extraneous "s" from end of final paragraph to make
VIENNA, June 12 Iraq's biggest oil refinery at
Baiji remained under government control on Thursday after Sunni
rebels' offensive through northern Iraq, Iraqi Oil Minister
Abdul Kareem Luaibi said.
Luaibi said Iraq was not importing any additional fuel and
that stored supplies of gasoline and diesel were good.
The country's crude oil exports from its southern terminal
at Basra were running at an average 2.6-2.7 million barrels per
day as of Wednesday, he said.
Militants from an al Qaeda splinter group, who seized Iraq's
second biggest city of Mosul this week, advanced into the oil
refinery town of Baiji on Wednesday, setting the court house and
police station on fire.
"Baiji refinery is totally secured by the special forces and
operating normally now," an official at the refinery said on
Thursday.
Security officials said additional special forces troops
were sent to secure energy installations in Baiji on Wednesday,
including the refinery and a nearby major power station.
