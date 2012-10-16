LONDON Oct 16 LUKOIL said on Tuesday that Iraq
has not asked the Russian company to replace Exxon Mobil at its
supergiant West Qurna-1 oilfield after the U.S. major angered
Baghdad by entering into autonomous Kurdistan.
Nefte Compass, a weekly energy newsletter about former
Soviet states and Eastern Europe, said last week that Iraq was
weighing whether to replace Exxon with Russia's LUKOIL
and Gazprom Neft - both already involved in
the country.
"No one has offered us West Qurna-1," LUKOIL Vice President
Leonid Fedun told Reuters.
"We respect Exxon and the Iraqi government a lot. But we are
simply lacking the financial resources to take on such large
projects at the moment."
The northern Kurdish region has riled Baghdad by signing
deals with foreign oil companies such as Exxon, Gazprom Neft,
Total and Chevron - contracts the central
government rejects as illegal.
LUKOIL, Russia's second-largest crude producer, is already
running a mega-project to develop Iraq's supergiant West
Qurna-2, which adjoins West Qurna-1 in the south. It holds a 75
percent stake in the project after buying out junior partner
Statoil in June.
Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov said LUKOIL was in no rush
to find a new partner.
"We have interested parties from the Gulf and from China,"
he told investors. "But we don't feel pressed to sell a share in
the project."
Alekperov said 23 wells would be drilled at the oilfield by
the end of 2013. LUKOIL is targeting an internal rate of return
of 15 percent versus earlier expectations of 13 to 15 percent.
While LUKOIL may be too stretched to tap West Qurna-1, where
Royal Dutch Shell has a minority stake, sources told
Reuters Russia's top oil company Rosneft may team up
with Exxon in Iraq after the two struck a pact to tap oil and
gas in the Arctic and North America.
Rosneft has declined to comment.