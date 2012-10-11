* Iraqi overture to be made to LUKOIL, Gazprom Neft - Nefte
Compass
* LUKOIL says no plans to take over at West Qurna-1
* Putin supports Russia push for Iraqi oil
MOSCOW, Oct 11 Iraq is considering replacing
ExxonMobil with Russian companies at the supergiant West
Qurna-1 oilfield, after the U.S. major angered Baghdad by
venturing into Kurdistan, according to a media report citing
industry sources.
The northern Kurdish region has riled Baghdad by signing
deals with foreign oil majors, such as Exxon, Total
and Chevron, contracts the central government rejects as
illegal.
Nefte Compass, a weekly energy newsletter about the FSU and
Eastern Europe, said on Thursday that Iraq is weighing whether
to replace Exxon with Russia's LUKOIL and Gazprom Neft
- both already involved in the country.
It said that the proposal was due to be raised at a meeting
this week between Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The meeting took place on Wednesday, but no such offers - if
they were made - have been made public.
A spokesman for Russia's second-largest crude producer
LUKOIL, which operates West Qurna-2, said the company is not
planning to increase its exposure in Iraq by acquiring a stake
in West Qurna-1, reiterating the company's official line that it
is satisfied with its portfolio in Iraq.
Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the world's top natural gas
producer Gazprom, declined to comment.
Sources have told Reuters that Russia's top oil company
Rosneft, may team up with Exxon in Iraq after the two
have struck a landmark agreement to jointly tap Arctic
hydrocarbon riches and oil and gas in North America.
Rosneft also declined to comment on the possibility of
entering Iraq.
On Wednesday, Putin, a vocal opponent of the U.S.-led
invasion of Iraq in 2003, called for Russia to strengthen its
presence in the OPEC oil producer state at the meeting with
al-Maliki.
Sources also said Gazprom Neft has no plans to freeze its
projects in Kurdistan, it pledged to develop in August, refuting
media reports. The company already has a project in Iraq, near
the Iranian border, where it expects to produce about 15,000
barrels per day from 2013.