By Ahmed Rasheed and Peg Mackey
BAGHDAD/LONDON Nov 14 Iraq has moved swiftly to
restore calm at its giant southern oilfields following violent
protests, and the world's top oil services company is expected
to return to work next week at its biggest field, Rumaila, a
senior Iraqi official said on Thursday.
Dozens of angry Shi'ite Muslim workers and tribesmen stormed
the Schlumberger Ltd camp in North Rumaila and wrecked
offices early on Monday after accusing a foreign security
adviser of insulting their religion, police and employees at the
field said.
But the situation at the BP-operated Rumaila oilfield
- core to Iraq's oil expansion plans - is now calm and safe for
Schlumberger to get back to work, Thamir Ghadhban, chairman of
the advisory commission to Iraq's Council of Ministers, told
Reuters.
Rumaila pumps about 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), more
than a third of Iraq's total output of over 3 million bpd.
"Schlumberger management is still on the ground and
operations are expected to resume next week," said Ghadhban,
speaking by telephone from Baghdad.
A Schlumberger spokesman said the company was committed to
Iraq and was reviewing options to resume operations under the
necessary security conditions, with government support.
The company sent two private planes to Basra to collect more
than 300 workers earlier on Thursday, an airport official told
Reuters. Ghadhban said most of the Schlumberger departures
involved dependents and non-essential personnel.
Several hundred other expatriates also left Basra this
morning, the airport official said, but they were on normal
flights, not sudden departures.
Ghadhban, a former Iraqi oil minister, said there had been
no reduction in production and exports during the Rumaila
incident.
Iraq, OPEC's second-biggest oil producer, expects a robust
return to growth next year as foreign companies at work in its
southern oilfields push output toward the highest level ever.
Oil officials and workers at the Schlumberger drilling site
said the problem started when a security adviser they identified
as British asked Iraqi workers to take down a flag and banners
depicting a figure revered by Shi'ites.
According to workers and officials, when the workers refused
to remove the banners, the security adviser went to do so
himself and tore one portraying Imam Hussein, whose death more
than 1,000 years ago is currently being commemorated by Shi'ites
around the world in rituals known as Ashura.
"The Iraqi government will not allow anyone to take the law
into their own hands, and stringent measures have been taken to
ensure the safety of all foreign personnel and the security of
all oil operations," Ghadhban said.
"At the same time, the foreign workers must respect the
religious traditions of the Iraqi people," he added.
Officials were unable to comment on the resumption of work
by Baker Hughes Inc, also hit by the protests.
"The situation is still fluid, and our top concern remains
the safety and welfare of our employees," a Houston-based Baker
Hughes spokeswoman said, offering no further details.
On Saturday, an Egyptian worker hired by Baker Hughes to
work at a drilling rig in Rumaila removed and tore a flag
depicting a holy Shi'ite figure, prompting Iraqi authorities to
terminate his residency and expel him from the country, oil
officials said.
A high-level security delegation headed by Iraq energy
police commander Major General Hamid Ibrahim met with officials
from Schlumberger and Baker Hughes at their camps near the oil
hub of Basra to assure them that security had been tightened.
"I assured them that the security of their companies and
staff is our utmost priority and that all necessary measures are
being taken to prevent a recurrence of these incidents," Hamid
told Reuters.
He was accompanied by officials from South Oil Co (SOC),
which manages the southern oilfields, and the military
commanders of the Basra operation.
"We have met with international oil operators to discuss the
recent incidents and the effect, if any, on production," a
senior SOC official told Reuters.
"They all confirmed that production in the key oilfields of
Rumaila, Zubair and West Qurna is going according to plan
without interruption."
Baghdad has ordered a probe into the assault against
Schlumberger's security staff, said Hamid.
He criticised Schlumberger's security company for failing to
protect the camp and for insensitivity to the community's
religious sensibilities.