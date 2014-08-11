BAGHDAD Aug 11 New prime minister Haider al-Abadi called on Iraqis to unite against the "barbaric" campaign waged by Islamic State militants whose latest sweep through the north has caused alarm at home and abroad.

"We all have to cooperate to stand against this terrorist campaign launched on Iraq and to stop all terrorist groups," he said in remarks broadcast on state television just after the president asked him to form a government. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Louise Ireland)