LONDON Aug 8 London-listed oil producer Afren
has suspended output at its Barda Rash oilfield in Iraqi
Kurdistan due to heightened security issues after Islamic State
militants advanced closer to the oil-rich region.
"Afren has taken the precautionary step to temporarily
suspend operations at the Barda Rash field," the company said in
a statement, adding it was withdrawing all non-essential staff
from the field.
The company's other operations in Kurdistan continued to
function normally but Afren said it was closely monitoring
events on the ground.
The oil explorer said the suspension of production at Barda
Rash was not expected to have a significant impact on the
company's cashflow.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)