BAGHDAD, June 14 At least seven members of the
Kurdish security forces were killed in an airstrike in Iraq's
northeastern province of Diyala on Saturday, police said.
The secretary general of the Kurdish security forces said
however that only two people had died near the town of Jalawla
in what he described as shelling, and that it was not yet clear
whether Iraqi forces or militants were responsible.
The incident and divergent accounts show the potential for
security in Iraq to deteriorate further, given the deployment of
several heavily armed factions and shifting areas of control.
Both Iraqi and Kurdish sources said insurgents from the
Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) were also present in
the area.
The rapid seizure of Mosul, one of Iraq's largest cities, by
insurgents led by ISIL, and the Kurds' takeover of the oil-rich
city of Kirkuk this week have raised concerns internationally
about the split of the country, as government forces have
abandoned their posts.
The Iraqi rapid response units said in a statement that some
Kurdish peshmerga forces had behaved in a "strange way",
confronting fellow Kurdish tribesmen who were assisting federal
government forces in their fight against ISIL.
Jabbar Yawar, the secretary general of the peshmerga, said
talks with Iraqi authorities were under way to ascertain what
had happened.
