BRUSSELS Aug 15 The European Union said on
Friday that individual EU governments were free to send weapons
to Iraqi Kurds battling Islamic militants provided they had the
consent of Iraqi national authorities.
EU foreign ministers holding an emergency meeting in
Brussels did not reach a united position to all send arms to the
Iraqi Kurds but welcomed the decision by some EU governments,
such as France, to do so.
The EU said it would also look at how to prevent Islamic
State militants, who have overrun some oilfields in Syria and
Iraq, benefiting from oil sales. The bloc also called for a
swift investigation of human rights abuses in Syria and Iraq,
saying some may be crimes against humanity.
