WASHINGTON Aug 12 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden encouraged Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani to work with Iraq's new prime minister-designate "to build a diverse, inclusive government representative of all Iraqis," the White House said on Tuesday.

In the telephone call, Barzani also expressed support for the new Iraqi leader, Haider al-Abadi, and "willingness to work with Abadi and other leaders to bring Iraq's different communities together to confront the nation's political, economic, and security challenges," the White House said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)