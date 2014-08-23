(Adds details)
ARBIL, Iraq Aug 23 A bomb exploded on Saturday
in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region, a relatively
stable region which has recently come under threat from
advancing Islamic State militants, local television network
Rudaw reported.
TV footage from the scene showed firefighters dousing the
charred remains of a car, which blew up outside a technical
college on the road from Arbil to Kirkuk. Several people were
wounded but none killed in the blast, Rudaw said.
Kurdish security forces have been on high alert since
Islamic State militants overran large swathes of Iraq, opening a
more than 1,000 km-long (600-mile) front with the
semi-autonomous region.
The last major attack in Arbil was in September, when
militants launched a coordinated suicide and car bomb attack on
the headquarters of the security services.
Kurdistan's relative security has attracted some of the
world's largest oil companies including ExxonMobil and Chevron
Corp to the region, but many of them have put their operations
on hold or withdrawn staff since the Islamic State sweep earlier
this month.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Michael Georgy)