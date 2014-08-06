BAGHDAD Aug 6 The death toll from car bomb attacks on crowded markets in Shi'ite districts of Baghdad on Wednesday climbed to 47, police said.

Islamic State Sunni militants, which have declared a 'caliphate' in swathes of Iraq and Syria that it controls and threatens to march on Baghdad, have claimed several Baghdad bombings in the past and believe Shi'ites are infidels who deserve to be killed. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)