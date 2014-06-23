(Refiles to remove extraneous letters in byline, no change to
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, June 23 Sunni tribesmen took control of a
border crossing between Iraq and Jordan after Iraq's army pulled
out of the area following clashes with rebels, Iraqi and
Jordanian intelligence sources said on Monday.
It was not immediately clear if the tribesmen's seizure of
the Turaibil crossing, the only legal crossing point between
Iraq and Jordan, late on Sunday was part of the broader advance
by Sunni militants led by the Islamic State in Iraq and the
Levant (ISIL).
The militants earlier overran posts further north along
Iraq's border with Syria, pursuing their goal of forming a
"caliphate" straddling both countries that has raised alarm
across the Middle East and in the West.
The withdrawal of the Iraqi army from the Turaibil border
crossing left it with no presence along the entire western
frontier, which includes some of the Middle East's most
important trade routes.
Jordanian army sources said their troops had been on a state
of alert along the 180-km (112-mile) border with Iraq for
several days to ward off "any potential or perceived security
threats".
Army units in the desert town of Ruwaished near the
Iraqi-Jordanian border crossing and in other army camps in the
area were put on a heightened state of alert, an army source
said later on Monday.
Witnesses saw dozens of armoured vehicles and scores of
tanks on the highway heading to the Iraqi border crossing in
what a Jordanian official said were reinforcements "that were
sent in the last 24 hours in view of the latest developments".
Minister of State for Media and Communication Mohammad
al-Momani told Reuters "the authorities were continuing to beef
up defences as a preventive step in view of the security
situation which Iraq is passing through."
Truck drivers who crossed the border into Jordan said Sunni
tribesmen were now manning checkpoints along large stretches of
the Baghdad-to-Amman highway.
LIFELINE
The Turaibil crossing remains a major artery for Sunnis in
western Anbar province, and in the past two years Shi'ite Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki has closed it several times while the
Iraqi army waged security clampdowns in the region.
A security official who has been in touch with Iraqi customs
and local staff said the crossing was being operated by the bulk
of the usual staff. They had been instructed by the Sunni tribal
militants, who are now in charge of the desolate desert area, to
keep it running.
Reflecting the growing sectarian nature of the conflict,
senior Shi'ite officials fled with the Iraqi army after the
attack by Sunni tribal militants, leaving matters in the hands
of Sunni employees, according to an Iraqi source familiar with
developments at the border crossing.
A Jordanian security source confirmed the Jordanian border
post chief met with his Iraqi counterpart and agreed to keep the
crossing open for traffic. The border crossing was quiet
although a few trailers passed through, officials said.
Other witnesses who had come from the border earlier said
Sunni tribal militants had not entered the border post with
their men or vehicles but were manning checkpoints almost 35 km
away, closer to the town of Rutba, 145 km east of the border
with Jordan.
An Iraqi Sunni tribal leader in Anbar province who was
involved in taking over of the border crossing, told Reuters by
phone that his group had no interest in disrupting trade with
Jordan.
"This crossing is a vital lifeline for our people in Anbar
who get goods and food from Jordan, and we don't have an
interest in scaring anyone by getting rid of the local officials
and running it directly," he said.
Many Sunni Iraqis from major tribes in Anbar have extensive
ties with Jordan, where many of their wealthy kin have taken
refuge and have set up large investments following widespread
alienation of their community by the new Shi'ite leaders of Iraq
after the end of the U.S. occupation.
Gains by ISIL - considered the most powerful force among
armed groups who seized the Iraqi city of Falluja, west of
Baghdad, and took parts of Ramadi, capital of the western Anbar
province, at the start of the year - have helped it secure
supply lines to Syria, where it has exploited the chaos of the
uprising against President Bashar al-Assad to seize territory.
Jordanian officials say the loss of Iraqi government control
over the border crossing was not seen as an immediate security
threat to the kingdom, although many within its political
establishment were unnerved by the prospect of al
Qaeda-affiliated groups along the border.
