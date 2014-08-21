(Deletes reference to Syria in paragraph 2)
* Contact police if you recognise the voice, say UK Muslims
* Muslim Council condemns "abhorrent murder" of Foley
* Cameron says it likely killer is British
By Kate Holton and William James
LONDON, Aug 21 British Muslim leaders urged
people to contact police if they knew the identity of the man
with an English accent who appeared in a video showing the
beheading of an American journalist.
The Muslim Council of Britain, the largest Muslim umbrella
group in the country, condemned the "abhorrent murder" of James
Foley and called for united action by Muslims to stop the
"poison of extremism" infiltrating their communities.
Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday it looked
increasingly likely that the man in the Islamic State video was
British, one of hundreds who have travelled to Syria to fight.
"We condemn unreservedly (the Islamic States') psychopathic
violence, whether it is on minorities, on civilians, or on
fellow Muslims," the council said in a statement.
"We are horrified at the abhorrent murder of James Foley, a
reporter who initially went to the region to expose the human
rights abuses of the Syrian regime."
Iqbal Sacranie, an adviser to the council, told London's
Evening Standard newspaper that anyone who recognised the man
had a duty to contact police.
A European security official said that judging from his
accent - which sounded like it came from London or near London -
the man had obviously lived in Britain for a long time.
Authorities were comparing his voice to those on record to try
to establish his identity, the official said.
The Guardian newspaper said a former hostage had identified
the man in the video as the leader of three Britons who had
guarded foreign nationals in the city of Raqqa - its stronghold
in eastern Syria.
The BBC also reported the presence of three British
jihadists who were tasked by the Islamic State to guard foreign
prisoners.
"It seems that these three have apparently got nicknames
named after the Beatles: John, Paul and Ringo and there are
reports that they have been pretty brutal towards their
hostages," the BBC said.
INCREASING THREAT
Britain, which has about 2.7 million Muslims in its 63
million population, had previously warned about the increasing
numbers of its nationals who had travelled to Syria and Iraq to
fight.
Four young British Islamists - two of whom had been to al
Qaeda training camps in Pakistan - killed 52 people in suicide
bomb attacks on London in July 2005, and Britons have appeared
in graphic Islamist videos before.
Richard Barrett, a former British security official and
former coordinator of the United Nations al-Qaeda Taliban
Monitoring Team, said he expected the authorities to identify
the man pretty quickly, and that arresting him would be the
long-term objective.
"The most important thing is to demonstrate that there's a
legal system, that you cannot do these things even in the middle
of the desert, just because you are in something called Islamic
State or the caliphate," he said.
British police have urged Muslim women to dissuade young
people in their communities from turning towards the Islamic
State, in one of many tactics used by European governments
worried about the future security risk posed by youths
radicalised by war.
Ghaffar Hussain, managing director of counter-extremism
think-tank Quilliam, said it was now almost inevitable that
people who had fought in Syria would come back to try to launch
attacks in Europe.
"It is disturbing that people born and raised in Britain and
who have gone to the same schools as us could have been
essentially indoctrinated to the extent where they can justify
raping women and chopping heads off," he said.
The success of the Islamic State is also likely to draw more
people into the group, which has proclaimed a caliphate in the
parts of Iraq and Syria it controls.
"We know ... that the threat which is being taken most
seriously is the risk of the return of those who have been
radicalised, to the point of being jihadists," Menzies Campbell,
a senior Liberal Democrat lawmaker and member of parliament's
Intelligence and Security Committee, told Reuters.
"If anyone's in doubt as to the brutality of those who have
been radicalised in that way, then this incident should
certainly remove that doubt."
