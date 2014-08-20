(Refiles to correct dateline)
LONDON Aug 20 British counter-terrorism police
said on Wednesday they had launched an investigation into an
Islamic State video purporting to show the beheading of American
journalist James Foley and featuring the voice of a man with a
British accent.
The Metropolitan Police Service Counter Terrorism Command,
that aims to protect London and the UK from the threat of
terrorism, said in a statement that it was investigating the
contents of the video that was posted online.
"We would like to remind the public that viewing,
downloading or disseminating extremist material within the UK
may constitute an offence under Terrorism legislation," the
specialist operations unit added in the statement.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, Editing by Stephen Addison)