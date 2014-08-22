LONDON Aug 22 Britain on Friday ruled out
negotiating with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the battle
against the hardline Islamic State (IS) movement that has bases
in northern Syria as well as in over one third of Iraq.
With pressure growing for action against the group that
beheaded a U.S. journalist this week, Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond said the only way to tackle the threat was by working
with the Iraqi government which has troops on the ground and
that dialogue with Assad would not advance the cause.
"We may very well find that on some occasions we are
fighting the same people as he is but that doesn't make us his
ally and ... it wouldn't be practical, sensible or helpful to
even think about going down that route," Hammond told BBC Radio.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, Editing by Stephen Addison)