LONDON Aug 20 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will interrupt his holiday and return to London on
Wednesday after a video released by the Islamic State
purportedly showed the beheading of a U.S. journalist featuring
comments by a man with a British accent.
"If true, the brutal murder of James Foley is shocking and
depraved," a statement from Cameron's office said.
"He will meet with the Foreign Secretary and senior
officials from the Home Office, Foreign Office and the agencies
to discuss the situation in Iraq and Syria and the threat posed
by ISIL terrorists."
(Reporting by William James, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)