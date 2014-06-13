BEIJING, June 13 China said on Friday that it
was watching security developments in Iraq closely after
Islamist fighters captured two more towns in a sweep south, and
offered the government in Baghdad whatever help it can give.
China is the top foreign player in Iraq's oilfields, which
are the largest in the Middle East open to foreign investment,
and has a natural interest in the country's stability.
"China is paying close attention to the recent security
situation in Iraq and we support the Iraqi government's efforts
to maintain domestic security and stability. We hope that Iraq
can return to stability, safety and normality as early as
possible," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.
"For a long time, China has been giving Iraq a large amount
of all sorts of aid and is willing to give whatever help it is
able to," she told a daily news briefing without elaborating.
China had asked Iraq's government to ensure the safety of
Chinese people in the country, Hua said, though she did not say
if any there had been any effect on China's oil interests in the
country.
State-run China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC),
China's biggest oil and gas producer, has three projects in
Iraq, in the south and southeast of the country.
